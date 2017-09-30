Tagesdosis 30.9.2017 – Wer war schuld an den Weltkriegen?

Ein Kommentar von Ernst Wolff.

AfD-Spitzenkandidat Alexander Gauland hat im Wahlkampf behauptet, die Deutschen hätten das Recht, „stolz zu sein auf Leistungen deutscher Soldaten in zwei Weltkriegen“. Mit dieser Äußerung hat er einen Sturm der Entrüstung hervorgerufen, gleichzeitig aber auch eine Debatte angefacht, die sich um die Frage der „Kriegsschuld“ dreht.

Seit vielen Jahren streiten sich Historiker darüber, ob die gängige Geschichtsschreibung Recht hat, wenn sie Deutschland die Schuld an beiden Weltkriegen zuweist. Mit unterschiedlichen Begründungen wird Großbritannien, Frankreich, Russland, den USA oder auch Österreich zumindest eine Mitschuld am Ersten und Zweiten Weltkrieg zugeschrieben.

Die Debatte ist vor allem in deutsch-nationalen Kreisen ein beliebtes Thema. Dort sieht man es gern, wenn anderen Nationen der Schwarze Peter zugespielt und die eigene Weste auf diese Weise reingewaschen wird. Doch man sollte sich hüten, sich auf eine solche Debatte einzulassen, denn es handelt sich um ein Scheingefecht, das in erster Linie dazu angetan ist, von den wahren Verursachern der Kriege abzulenken. Schlimmer noch: Es handelt sich um eine Falle, in die man leicht hineintappt, wenn man die geschichtlichen Zusammenhänge außer Acht lässt.

Der Erste Weltkrieg und seine Profiteure

Jahrhundertelang war Großbritannien auf Grund seines riesigen Kolonialreiches die unbestrittene globale Supermacht. Mit Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts aber war abzusehen, dass es diese Stellung nicht auf Dauer würde halten können. Zwei andere Nationen machten sich daraufhin Hoffnung, Großbritanniens Platz einzunehmen: Die USA, in denen sich die Wall Street infolge der rasanten industriellen Entwicklung nach dem Bürgerkrieg zur größten Macht im Land entwickelt hatte, und das Deutsche Reich, das in den dreißig Jahren nach seiner Gründung 1871 ebenfalls zu einer wirtschaftlichen Großmacht herangewachsen war.

Da die Welt bereits weitgehend aufgeteilt war, führte der Weg zur Erschließung von Rohstoffen und neuen Absatzmärkten nur über einen Krieg. Dieser wiederum führte zur Ankurbelung der Rüstungsproduktion und auf Grund der Zerstörung zu immensen neuen Investitionen und zu einer Welle der Kreditvergabe. All das brachte der Finanzindustrie, die in den Jahren vor dem Krieg bereits einen historischen Machtzuwachs erlebt hatte, riesige Gewinne und eine noch stärkere Position innerhalb der Gesellschaft ein.

Um die Menschen in einen solchen Krieg zu treiben, musste ihnen aber ein Grund geliefert werden, ins Feld zu ziehen und das eigene Leben zu riskieren. Genau dazu diente der Nationalismus: Er ließ die Menschen glauben, dass ihr Feind nicht im Inland, und zwar in den Vorstandszimmern von Banken und Industriekonzernen, sondern im Ausland saß. Wie sehr die Menschen dadurch getäuscht wurden, zeigte sich in Deutschland besonders in den Jahren nach dem Ersten Weltkrieg.

Im Vertrag von Versailles wurden Deutschland 1919 „Reparationszahlungen“ auferlegt, die es zur „Abgeltung seiner Kriegsschuld“ u.a. an Großbritannien, Frankreich und Italien zahlen sollte. Sie führten dazu, dass in der Weimarer Republik kaum Geld für soziale Leistungen für die von ihrer Arbeit lebenden Menschen und die vielen Kriegsopfer vorhanden war. Die Reparationszahlungen wurden aber nicht von den geschädigten Nationen, sondern von den USA organisiert und dienten nicht etwa – wie offiziell behauptet – der „Wiedergutmachung“, sondern in erster Linie dazu, diese Nationen in die Lage zu versetzen, ihre Schulden bei amerikanischen Banken zu begleichen.

Der Zweite Weltkrieg und seine Förderer

Der Zweite Weltkrieg wird in der offiziellen Geschichtsschreibung immer als Kampf „Demokratie gegen Diktatur“ beschrieben. Dabei wird den USA die Rolle des entschiedenen Gegners des Hitler-Regimes und des Vorreiters der Freien Welt zugeschrieben.

Das allerdings stellt die Tatsachen auf den Kopf: Hitlers NSDAP wäre nie so stark geworden, wenn die großen Wall-Street-Banken nicht mit Hilfe der US-Zentralbank Federal Reserve durch eine Zinsanhebung den Crash von 1929 provoziert und damit die Arbeitslosigkeit in Deutschland auf Rekordniveau getrieben hätten. Hitler hätte seine Kriegsmaschinerie auch ohne Kredite und aktive Mithilfe aus den USA niemals aufbauen können. (So hat z.B. Opel, das seit 1919 zum US-Konzern General Motors gehörte, mit 15.000 für die Wahrmacht produzierten „Blitz“-LKW erheblichen Anteil an der Logistik für den Überfall auf Polen gehabt.)

Auch die Schweiz und Großbritannien waren alles andere als entschiedene Hitler-Gegner. Die 1931 in Basel gegründete Bank für Internationalen Zahlungsausgleich (BIZ) wurde von Hitlers zeitweiligem Finanzminister Hjalmar Schacht als „meine Bank“ bezeichnet und leistete zusammen mit der Bank of England entscheidende Schützenhilfe beim Verkauf nationalsozialistischen Raubgoldes.

Die Funktion des Patriotismus

Die Schuldigen an beiden Weltkriegen anhand ihres Passes oder ihrer nationalen Zugehörigkeit benennen zu wollen, ist also unmöglich. Während Millionen Soldaten, von Politikern nationalistisch und durch patriotische Parolen aufgehetzt, im Kampf gegen einen vermeintlichen Feind auf den Schlachtfeldern ihr Leben ließen, rieben sich einige wenige Banker in den verschiedensten – offiziell verfeindeten – Ländern in trauter Einigkeit die Hände.

Ihr Dank dürfte vor allem den Medien und der Politik geholten haben, die ihnen dazu verholfen hatten, am millionenfachen Massenmord zu verdienen und enorm gestärkt aus zwei Weltkriegen hervorzugehen. Deren ideologisches Mittel bestand in dem hysterischen Schüren von Nationalismus und Patriotismus und dem Ausschlachten der vollkommen zu Recht bestehenden emotionalen Bindung von Menschen an ihre Heimat, allerdings nicht zu deren Schutz und zur Erhaltung ihrer historisch bedingten Werte, sondern zum Zweck des Hochkochens und Aufpeitschens fremdenfeindlicher Gefühle.

Auf diese Weise haben Politik und Medien es geschafft, einfache Menschen in zwei Weltkriegen dazu zu bringen, das eigene Land so sehr zu idealisieren, dass sie den Feind innerhalb der eigenen Grenzen nicht mehr erkennen und nur noch das Ausland für den Hort alles Bösen halten konnten.

+++

Danke an den Autor für das Recht zur Veröffentlichung des Beitrags.

KenFM bemüht sich um ein breites Meinungsspektrum. Meinungsartikel und Gastbeiträge müssen nicht die Sichtweise der Redaktion widerspiegeln.

+++

Alle weiteren Beiträge aus der Rubrik „Tagesdosis“ findest Du auf unserer Homepage: hier.

+++

Dir gefällt unser Programm? Informationen zu Unterstützungsmöglichkeiten hier: https://kenfm.de/support/kenfm-unterstuetzen/