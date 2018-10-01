„Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen“

Pressemitteilung des Westend Verlages vom 01. Oktober 2018

Am morgigen Tag, den 2. Oktober, erscheint im Westend Verlag das Buch „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen. Ein Aufruf an alle von Matthias Platzeck, Peter Gauweiler, Antje Vollmer, Oskar Lafontaine, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Peter Brandt, Daniela Dahn und vielen anderen“, in dem die Herausgeberin Adelheid Bahr gemeinsam mit zahlreichen Persönlichkeiten des öffentlichen Lebens für eine neue Entspannungspolitik gegenüber Russland plädiert.

„Amerika bleibt ein unentbehrlicher Faktor, Russland ist unverrückbar, und Europa mit Deutschland in der Mitte bildet den Kern unserer Interessen.“ Diesen Satz äußerte Egon Bahr mehrfach, zuletzt bei der Verleihung des Friedrich-Joseph-Haass-Preises 2015. Die deutsch russischen Beziehungen stehen nach Bahr, dem Architekten von Willy Brandts Ostpolitik, in einem großen internationalen Kontext, aus dem sie in letzter Zeit jedoch immer wieder herausgerissen werden. Gerade heute braucht es daher umso dringender eine neue Entspannungspolitik und einen Dialog mit Russland, sagt Adelheid Bahr, die Witwe Egon Bahrs, und hat mit 25 Persönlichkeiten aus Politik, Kultur und Gesellschaft einen Aufruf in Buchform verfasst, der auch bislang unveröffentlichte Texte von Egon Bahr enthält: „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen“.

„Frieden in Europa ist es Wert, sich der Mühe des Ausgleichs zu unterziehen“, sagt der FDP-Politiker Wolfgang Kubicki, der auch einen Beitrag für das Buch verfasst hat. Es ist „unsere Aufgabe, wieder mit dem Bau von schmalen Brücken anzufangen“, meint sein SPD-Kollege Sigmar Gabriel. Die Publizistin Daniela Dahn resümiert: „Von Egon Bahr lernen heißt verstehen lernen“. Der Liedermacher Konstantin Wecker kann die Verlogenheit in der Russlandpolitik nicht mehr ertragen, während der Schriftsteller Wolfgang Bittner seinen Beitrag mit dem klaren Statement überschreibt: „Russland gehört zur europäischen Familie.“ Und der ehemalige CDU-Staatssekretär Willy Wimmer bilanziert: „Bei nüchterner Betrachtung haben wir mit der Osterweiterung der NATO das gesamte Potenzial aus der unmittelbaren Zeit nach Ende des Kalten Krieges zunichte gemacht, und zwar auf amerikanisches Betreiben hin und einer willenlosen deutschen Politik.“ Das sind nur einige Stimmen von insgesamt 25 Autorinnen und Autoren, die zusammen mit Adelheid Bahr klar fordern: Wir brauchen eine neue Entspannungspolitik, wir brauchen Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland!

Mit Beiträgen von Adelheid Bahr, Egon Bahr, Wolfgang Bittner, Peter Brandt, Mathias Bröckers, Daniela Dahn, Friedrich Dieckmann, Frank Elbe, Justus Frantz, Sigmar Gabriel, Peter Gauweiler, Richard Kiessler, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Wolfgang Kubicki, Harald Kujat, Oskar Lafontaine, Albrecht Müller, Matthias Platzeck, Detlef Prinz, Herwig Roggemann, Florian Rötzer, Evgeniya Sayko, André Schmitz-Schwarzkopf, Hans-Joachim Spanger, Antje Vollmer, Konstantin Wecker und Willy Wimmer.

Adelheid Bahr (Hg.): „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen. Ein Aufruf an alle von Matthias Platzeck, Peter Gauweiler, Antje Vollmer, Oskar Lafontaine, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Peter Brandt, Daniela Dahn und vielen anderen“, 208 Seiten, Westend, 2.10.2018

