„Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen“
Pressemitteilung des Westend Verlages vom 01. Oktober 2018
Am morgigen Tag, den 2. Oktober, erscheint im Westend Verlag das Buch „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen. Ein Aufruf an alle von Matthias Platzeck, Peter Gauweiler, Antje Vollmer, Oskar Lafontaine, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Peter Brandt, Daniela Dahn und vielen anderen“, in dem die Herausgeberin Adelheid Bahr gemeinsam mit zahlreichen Persönlichkeiten des öffentlichen Lebens für eine neue Entspannungspolitik gegenüber Russland plädiert.
„Amerika bleibt ein unentbehrlicher Faktor, Russland ist unverrückbar, und Europa mit Deutschland in der Mitte bildet den Kern unserer Interessen.“ Diesen Satz äußerte Egon Bahr mehrfach, zuletzt bei der Verleihung des Friedrich-Joseph-Haass-Preises 2015. Die deutsch russischen Beziehungen stehen nach Bahr, dem Architekten von Willy Brandts Ostpolitik, in einem großen internationalen Kontext, aus dem sie in letzter Zeit jedoch immer wieder herausgerissen werden. Gerade heute braucht es daher umso dringender eine neue Entspannungspolitik und einen Dialog mit Russland, sagt Adelheid Bahr, die Witwe Egon Bahrs, und hat mit 25 Persönlichkeiten aus Politik, Kultur und Gesellschaft einen Aufruf in Buchform verfasst, der auch bislang unveröffentlichte Texte von Egon Bahr enthält: „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen“.
„Frieden in Europa ist es Wert, sich der Mühe des Ausgleichs zu unterziehen“, sagt der FDP-Politiker Wolfgang Kubicki, der auch einen Beitrag für das Buch verfasst hat. Es ist „unsere Aufgabe, wieder mit dem Bau von schmalen Brücken anzufangen“, meint sein SPD-Kollege Sigmar Gabriel. Die Publizistin Daniela Dahn resümiert: „Von Egon Bahr lernen heißt verstehen lernen“. Der Liedermacher Konstantin Wecker kann die Verlogenheit in der Russlandpolitik nicht mehr ertragen, während der Schriftsteller Wolfgang Bittner seinen Beitrag mit dem klaren Statement überschreibt: „Russland gehört zur europäischen Familie.“ Und der ehemalige CDU-Staatssekretär Willy Wimmer bilanziert: „Bei nüchterner Betrachtung haben wir mit der Osterweiterung der NATO das gesamte Potenzial aus der unmittelbaren Zeit nach Ende des Kalten Krieges zunichte gemacht, und zwar auf amerikanisches Betreiben hin und einer willenlosen deutschen Politik.“ Das sind nur einige Stimmen von insgesamt 25 Autorinnen und Autoren, die zusammen mit Adelheid Bahr klar fordern: Wir brauchen eine neue Entspannungspolitik, wir brauchen Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland!
Mit Beiträgen von Adelheid Bahr, Egon Bahr, Wolfgang Bittner, Peter Brandt, Mathias Bröckers, Daniela Dahn, Friedrich Dieckmann, Frank Elbe, Justus Frantz, Sigmar Gabriel, Peter Gauweiler, Richard Kiessler, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Wolfgang Kubicki, Harald Kujat, Oskar Lafontaine, Albrecht Müller, Matthias Platzeck, Detlef Prinz, Herwig Roggemann, Florian Rötzer, Evgeniya Sayko, André Schmitz-Schwarzkopf, Hans-Joachim Spanger, Antje Vollmer, Konstantin Wecker und Willy Wimmer.
Adelheid Bahr (Hg.): „Warum wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland brauchen. Ein Aufruf an alle von Matthias Platzeck, Peter Gauweiler, Antje Vollmer, Oskar Lafontaine, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz, Peter Brandt, Daniela Dahn und vielen anderen“, 208 Seiten, Westend, 2.10.2018
Ich fürchte, wenn wir endlich den Lauf der Geschichte ändern wollen, und das Risiko beenden wollen, dass wir letztlich die Menschheit ganz ausrotten, dann müssen wir Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland – und mit China! – schliessen, damit diese unselige europäische Geschichte der Kolonialisierung – fortgesetzt von neuer Basis aus durch die Europäer in Amerika (gerne vergessen wird: die Amerikaner sind Europäer, die ihren neuen Kontinent nach bewährter europäischer Tradition kolonialisierten!) beenden, indem wir vielleicht akzeptieren, dass wir zwar miteinander Handel und Kulturaustausch treiben, aber uns nicht mehr in die Angelegenheiten anderer Länder einmischen, wie es die explizite Politik sowohl von Russland wie von China ist. Dafür die nötige Vertrauensbasis aufzubauen: das ist m. E. die allerwichtigste Aufgabe, wenn Frieden und Freundschaft mit Russland und China erreicht werden sollen.
Das kann aber nicht gelingen, wenn Europa – und die Europäer in Amerika! – nicht bereit sind, mit der Kolonialgeschichte vor, bei und nach der Eroberung Amerikas ehrlich abzurechnen.
Mich irritiert ehrlich gesagt, dass China hier nicht mit eingeschlossen ist. Warum?
Nun, man könnte denken, dass Europa/Amerika sich Russland einverleiben möchten, um so weiterzumachen wie bisher.
Auszüge aus einem Artikel von Andre Vltchek, über den nachzudenken es sich wirklich lohnt. (Sicher findet sich jemand, der bei Ken übersetzt, falls nötig):
Mr. Trump sees collaboration with Europe as an extremely bad business.
Not that President Trump is a saint himself. Of course, he isn’t. He is a businessman – a very ruthless one, and in the past very daring and very successful. He has already managed to break the backs of hundreds of people, and now he would not hesitate to run hundreds of countries to the ground, if they’d dare to stand in his way.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
You see, if Mr. Trump was acting as an ordinary U.S. president from the upper class, perhaps like Mr. Obama or Bill Clinton were acting just very recently, there would be absolutely no outrage and no protests in London or Berlin. Some 10 million corpses in the Democratic Republic of Congo did not outrage European masses, as long as they got plenty of coltan for their mobile phones, and enough uranium for the NATO nukes.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
To guarantee the stability of Western dogmas and propaganda, almost all U.S. presidents were accustomed to demonstrating great respect for Europe, at least publicly.
After all, Europe is where the American culture comes from, isn’t it? It is from where Christianity arrived. It is where people who slaughtered the great majority of the native Americans came from. It is where the slave owners and plantation owners came from. Europeans were people who were supplying slaves to the “New World”, hunting them down like animals in Africa, raping them, then chaining them inside the monstrously overcrowded vessels. What a legacy; what a civilization!
North America is nothing else than that wild, violent dream of the Europeans come true; a dream of open spaces and almost unopposed plunder: Kill all the natives, rob all that you can, then enslave people from other continents, and bring them to work for free on your plantations and construction sites – chained, humiliated and broken. When you digest your loot, then begin expanding again, as your ancestors – Europeans – were doing for centuries. But this time expand from your new base, from North America (new base but the same culture and the same aggressive hordes); expand towards Latin America and the Philippines, and eventually, towards the entire world.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
Let us be very honest: The United States of America is just a huge extension of Europe, with several minorities living on its territory: descendants of slaves, broken native people, and the most aggressive immigrants from all parts of the planet. But it is Europe, in some places ‘diluted’, but Europe nevertheless.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
When the Europeans are criticizing, even ridiculing the U.S. (without ridiculing themselves in the same breath), it is truly grotesque. Europe and North America have absolutely the same destiny, same goals and interests. For the last few decades, the U.S.A. has been doing an extremely dirty job, manipulating and plundering the world, on behalf of the entire West. It was rolling itself in filth, while Europe was stuffing itself on refined food, prostituting pristine parts of all continents with its mass tourism, and dictating to everyone how to live and even how to think.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
The entire West is looting, plundering and raping the rest of the world; it does it in unison. Most of the world has by now been converted into a high security prison. The entire West is preventing people of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East from thinking, and from living their lives as it suits them the best.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
Is Europe really ‘colonized’ by the United States? Don’t make me laugh! It appears that it is Europe, which is still colonizing the world, making it work for its lethargy and extravagance. The U.S. has been, increasingly, like an idiot, working and killing on behalf of Europe
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
Donald Trump thinks that this relationship with Europe is a damn bad deal for his country.
One can almost hear him shouting: “If we all steal, if we all have been screwing the world, let us all enjoy the booty. Pay your share, dudes, and let my people thrive, too!
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
It is undeniable, that using gangster logic, he is totally right! And the West is, by now, patently, an out of control mafia which is brutalizing the entire planet
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
Some people in the West, even in the United States, are hoping that the present U.S. administration will manage to disgust Europe so much that ‘the Old Continent’ would crack-off, leave the alliance with the U.S. They think that it would have a very positive impact on our planet
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
This scenario could actually happen, but it would be even worse for the rest of the world than the present, already horrible, status quo setup.
It is because the foundations of the present global evil are not in the U.S., but in Europe itself.
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/
“Independent”, rearmed Europe would mean even more suffering for Africa (just look what France has been doing recently in its former colonies), Asia (U.K. in Afghanistan), the Middle East (EU supporting Saudi Arabia in its terror drive against both Yemen and Syria) and elsewhere.
It is clear that Mr. Trump is concerned about his country. He is trying to put the interests of the U.S. first, not the interests of the West in general. Is he doing it elegantly? Definitely not. Is he a genius? Hardly.
But who knows, he may think that his people could be better off if he tries to move closer to Russia and Asia Pacific. That could be quite correct. After all, cooperating with Europe never brought many benefits to anyone. Europe is too tricky, too selfish, and too brutal. It only takes, never gives.
The entire U.S. liberal establishment is in disarray. It is totally Euro-centric. It seems to be more pro-European than Europe itself. It actually is Europe. Could the United States under Donald Trump become cosmopolitan? I am not sure. We will soon find out.
Both Europe and the former ‘U.S. pro-European regime’ are notoriously, fundamentally anti-Russian and anti-Chinese.
Donald Trump is definitely not pro-Russian or pro-Chinese, but it appears that he dislikes Europe as much as he dislikes the others. Such a neo-egalitarian approach may actually bring some fruits and relief to our planet
https://journal-neo.org/2018/07/19/donald-trump-despised-by-europe-despises-europe/